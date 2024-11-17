Short Interest in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Decreases By 18.2%

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the October 15th total of 54,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE VCV traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,658. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $11.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.49.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0646 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Napa Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $140,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

