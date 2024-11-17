Short Interest in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Drops By 22.7%

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,020,000 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the October 15th total of 5,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,363,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSB remained flat at $45.52 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,857,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,246,867. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $44.08 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.46 and its 200-day moving average is $45.94.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.1577 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. SWAN Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.