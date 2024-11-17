Short Interest in Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Decreases By 18.6%

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the October 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Mitsubishi Estate Stock Down 0.9 %

Mitsubishi Estate stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.38. 278,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,141. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.48. Mitsubishi Estate has a 12 month low of $12.58 and a 12 month high of $20.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Mitsubishi Estate to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, manages, and sells office buildings and commercial facilities; operates rental offices, coworking space, virtual offices, hourly meeting rooms, home delivery storage service, commercial nursing homes, and building garages; offers real estate management, as well as building management services, such as security, facility management, cleaning, and planting services; and operates hotels and airports.

