Short Interest in Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS) Declines By 24.7%

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the October 15th total of 1,860,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:MNTS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.63. 1,855,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,450,546. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.58. Momentus has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $3.32.
Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Momentus had a negative net margin of 1,445.82% and a negative return on equity of 1,945.42%. The firm had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter.
Momentus Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.
