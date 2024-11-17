Short Interest in PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) Increases By 18.7%

PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the October 15th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

PharmaCielo Stock Performance

PharmaCielo stock remained flat at $0.05 during midday trading on Friday. 130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,011. PharmaCielo has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.11.

About PharmaCielo

PharmaCielo Ltd., together with its subsidiary, cultivates, processes, produces, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis extracts, tetrahydrocannabinol, and related products. The company also offers telemedicine software. It serves health and wellness product manufacturers, pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies in Canada and Colombia.

