Short Interest in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Drops By 20.7%

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the October 15th total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 510,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Pinnacle Financial Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 40.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 43,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 12,551 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 16.5% during the second quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 111,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,948,000 after buying an additional 15,797 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,017.9% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 71,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after buying an additional 64,707 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,470,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 171,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $123.99. The stock had a trading volume of 437,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,212. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $70.03 and a 52-week high of $129.38.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.07. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $810.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Hovde Group upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.60.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

