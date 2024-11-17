SIG (LON:SHI) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of SIG plc (LON:SHI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 24.33 ($0.31) and traded as low as GBX 19.70 ($0.25). SIG shares last traded at GBX 20 ($0.25), with a volume of 1,125,903 shares.

SIG Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £232 million, a PE ratio of -400.00, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.81, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 21.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 24.30.

About SIG

SIG plc supplies specialist insulation and sustainable building products and solutions in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Benelux, Poland, and Ireland. It offers insulation and interiors products, such as structural and technical insulations, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and façade systems, dry lining, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and door sets, and floor coverings, as well as accessories, including tools and fixings, ventilation, access equipment, and safety products.

