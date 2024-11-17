Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 42 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HLT. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $235.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $237.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.71.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $248.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.62. The company has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a PE ratio of 53.31, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.30. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $255.86.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.07. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 60.85% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.88%.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 14th that allows the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 14,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,384,375.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,382,423.09. The trade was a 38.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,067,423.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,460,933. The trade was a 23.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.