Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Buys 345 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.6% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 49,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $80.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $143.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $55.09 and a 12 month high of $82.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.74 and a 200 day moving average of $69.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $576,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 554,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,543,202.45. This trade represents a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $192,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,674.38. This trade represents a 12.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,645 shares of company stock worth $7,440,627 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

