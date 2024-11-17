Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Planning Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 143.6% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 1,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $27.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.48. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $27.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.88%.

In other news, Director Amy W. Chronis acquired 2,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.89 per share, with a total value of $55,778.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,235.55. The trade was a 10.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 19,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $502,499.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 897,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,590,294.56. This trade represents a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KMI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.36.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

