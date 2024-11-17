Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $410,000 Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 1,036.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 103,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after buying an additional 94,817 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,335,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $53.46 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $36.85 and a 12 month high of $58.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.61.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

