Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 176.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,588,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $209,333,000 after buying an additional 3,662,117 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 9,108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 574,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,440,000 after acquiring an additional 568,563 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,007,000. PGGM Investments grew its position in Albemarle by 261.6% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 413,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,473,000 after acquiring an additional 299,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 542,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,791,000 after purchasing an additional 290,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALB shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $128.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Albemarle from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Albemarle from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.47.

Albemarle Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:ALB opened at $103.53 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $71.97 and a 1-year high of $153.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.67%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

