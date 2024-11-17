Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA) Short Interest Update

Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the October 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 746,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sila Realty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Sila Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC acquired a new position in Sila Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sila Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Sila Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sila Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Get Sila Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SILA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Sila Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Sila Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Sila Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SILA traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.42. 603,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 0.78. Sila Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.23.

Sila Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1333 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

Sila Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sila Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sila Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.