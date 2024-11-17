Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) Short Interest Down 22.3% in October

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the October 15th total of 57,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 56.1 days.

Sodexo Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDXOF remained flat at $88.72 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 74 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077. Sodexo has a 52 week low of $78.80 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.61.

Sodexo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $6.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This is an increase from Sodexo’s previous dividend of $2.00. Sodexo’s dividend payout ratio is 50.78%.

About Sodexo

Sodexo SA provides food services and facilities management services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, which includes corporate services, energy and resources, government and agencies, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities. The company also provides food services comprising retail service, food delivery, and meal and food vouchers, as well as digital food ordering services; savings and purchase solutions, data and digital tools, and advisory services and client support; and work-life balance and employee experience solutions.

