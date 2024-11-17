S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Holdings Increased by Concord Asset Management LLC VA

Concord Asset Management LLC VA boosted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 578 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in S&P Global by 5.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,793,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,464,951,000 after acquiring an additional 291,712 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in S&P Global by 1.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,826,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,665,000 after acquiring an additional 29,227 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 13.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,516,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,697,000 after acquiring an additional 298,645 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 1.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,461,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,682,000 after acquiring an additional 20,624 shares during the period. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its stake in S&P Global by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 1,458,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,435 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on S&P Global from $589.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James downgraded S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.31.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI opened at $503.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $401.79 and a 1-year high of $533.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $510.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $479.18.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

