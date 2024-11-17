SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Bought by Concord Asset Management LLC VA

Concord Asset Management LLC VA increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,468 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up 4.2% of Concord Asset Management LLC VA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Concord Asset Management LLC VA owned about 0.32% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $18,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $5,988,000. LJI Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 49.2% in the third quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 75,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 25,060 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.74. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.71 and a 1-year high of $42.13.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.