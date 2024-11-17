SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $756,000.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of XAR opened at $164.75 on Friday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $123.59 and a 1-year high of $175.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.56.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

