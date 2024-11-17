SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Bought by WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XAR opened at $164.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $123.59 and a 12-month high of $175.28.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

