Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Short Interest Up 15.9% in October

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 819,000 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the October 15th total of 706,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 86.2 days.

Spin Master Stock Performance

SNMSF remained flat at $22.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,018. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.19. Spin Master has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $26.76.

Spin Master Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.0867 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 1.51%.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children’s entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment’s product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

