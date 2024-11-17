Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 8,502 TBG Dividend Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:TBG)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TBG Dividend Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:TBG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC owned about 0.40% of TBG Dividend Focus ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TBG. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in TBG Dividend Focus ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in TBG Dividend Focus ETF by 160.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TBG Dividend Focus ETF by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TBG opened at $32.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.40. TBG Dividend Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $33.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.65 million, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.55.

The TBG Dividend Focus ETF (TBG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying US companies selected using fundamental analysis. The fund seeks to provide income and long-term capital appreciation TBG was launched on Nov 6, 2023 and is issued by EA Series Trust.

