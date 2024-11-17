Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Invests $634,000 in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:MAXJ)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:MAXJ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF in the third quarter valued at about $303,000. Crosspoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF during the third quarter valued at $942,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF in the third quarter worth $1,137,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF in the third quarter worth $1,272,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MAXJ opened at $26.14 on Friday. iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $26.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.00.

