Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,473,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 294,823 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.95% of Steel Dynamics worth $185,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STLD. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 2.8% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 23,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 18,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.29.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ STLD opened at $139.41 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.60 and a 52 week high of $155.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.31.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 6,650 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $950,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,949 shares in the company, valued at $16,723,707. This trade represents a 5.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 17,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $2,387,767.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 146,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,523,371.37. This trade represents a 10.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,591 shares of company stock worth $3,608,438 over the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

