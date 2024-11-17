Stephen J. Altemus Sells 138,568 Shares of Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) Stock

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen J. Altemus sold 138,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $1,538,104.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 910,919 shares in the company, valued at $10,111,200.90. The trade was a 13.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Intuitive Machines Stock Up 21.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LUNR opened at $12.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.71. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $14.90. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 0.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNR. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Machines in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on LUNR. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Machines from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.10.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

