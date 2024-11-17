Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Buys Shares of 154,134 SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 154,134 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.91% of SmartFinancial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 429.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 19,210 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 24,979 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,629,000 after purchasing an additional 19,490 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 320.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 41,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 26,583 shares in the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

SmartFinancial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $35.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.03. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $37.72.

SmartFinancial Dividend Announcement

SmartFinancial ( NASDAQ:SMBK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.32 million. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 6.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is 16.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SMBK. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of SmartFinancial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SMBK

About SmartFinancial

(Free Report)

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.