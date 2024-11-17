Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Decreases Stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 166,060 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47,000 shares during the period. Wintrust Financial accounts for about 3.4% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owned 0.25% of Wintrust Financial worth $18,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 825.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the third quarter valued at $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 62.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 77.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 62.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wintrust Financial news, insider Richard B. Murphy sold 4,099 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $473,967.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,892,420.93. The trade was a 8.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 1,607 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.46, for a total value of $182,330.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,604.04. This represents a 9.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,198 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,314. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $131.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.08. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.15. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $82.90 and a 52-week high of $136.08.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.03). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $615.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WTFC shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Stories

