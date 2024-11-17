Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) COO Sells $2,904,500.00 in Stock

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) COO David D. Sliney sold 25,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total value of $2,904,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 159,619 shares in the company, valued at $18,544,535.42. This represents a 13.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stifel Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $114.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $118.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stifel Financial

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SF. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Stifel Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 12,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on SF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Stifel Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Stifel Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Stifel Financial from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SF

About Stifel Financial

(Get Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.