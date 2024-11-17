Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Short Interest Down 24.1% in October

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the October 15th total of 8,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Strattec Security Trading Down 0.8 %
STRT traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.64. 12,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,515. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.49. Strattec Security has a 1-year low of $20.87 and a 1-year high of $43.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.36. Strattec Security had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $139.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Strattec Security will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.
Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.
