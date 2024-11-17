Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Short Interest Down 24.1% in October

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the October 15th total of 8,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Strattec Security Trading Down 0.8 %

STRT traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.64. 12,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,515. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.49. Strattec Security has a 1-year low of $20.87 and a 1-year high of $43.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get Strattec Security alerts:

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.36. Strattec Security had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $139.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Strattec Security will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strattec Security

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Strattec Security during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Strattec Security by 126.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Strattec Security by 47.0% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 10,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strattec Security during the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Strattec Security during the 3rd quarter worth about $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Strattec Security

Strattec Security Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.