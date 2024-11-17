Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC Has $13.87 Million Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,671 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 12.1% of Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $13,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,665,000 after buying an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 307,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,596,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 278,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,100,000 after purchasing an additional 43,967 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 13,147 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TFLO opened at $50.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.51 and a 200-day moving average of $50.55. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.37 and a 1 year high of $50.75.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.