Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PMAR. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter valued at $250,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $39.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.73 million, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.44.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

