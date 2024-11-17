Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC Takes $298,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 855.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,539,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,816,000 after purchasing an additional 18,390,083 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11,793.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,406,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352,369 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,150.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,213,000 after buying an additional 1,990,537 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,340,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,415,000 after buying an additional 1,488,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,276.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 758,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,552,000 after buying an additional 703,098 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

RSP opened at $180.94 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $144.35 and a 1-year high of $185.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.67 and a 200-day moving average of $171.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

