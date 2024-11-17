Susquehanna Cuts Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $65.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Susquehanna from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.70.

NYSE:OXY opened at $49.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.58. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $71.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 22.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. H&H International Investment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 497.7% during the 3rd quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 9,223,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $475,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680,598 shares in the last quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $92,433,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $67,601,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,880,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3,645.8% in the 3rd quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 765,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,453,000 after buying an additional 745,050 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

