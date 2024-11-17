Swiss National Bank Acquires 800 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 829,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of Intuit worth $515,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,340,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,538,236,000 after acquiring an additional 23,995 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 17.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,616,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,062,578,000 after acquiring an additional 238,486 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,407,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $925,262,000 after acquiring an additional 56,370 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,188,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $772,706,000 after acquiring an additional 12,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unisphere Establishment raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.2% in the second quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 1,000,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $657,210,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $739.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.76, for a total transaction of $1,849,183.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20 shares in the company, valued at $12,575.20. The trade was a 99.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.31, for a total transaction of $466,015.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,430.81. This represents a 14.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,297 shares of company stock valued at $35,220,046 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $687.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $552.68 and a 12-month high of $714.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $633.08 and a 200-day moving average of $630.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.81%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

