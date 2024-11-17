Swiss National Bank Sells 27,000 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,451,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.30% of Caterpillar worth $567,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2,160.0% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $445.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lowered Caterpillar from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $349.00 to $332.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $365.33.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $1,119,081.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,750,181.12. The trade was a 8.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 12,657 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.25, for a total value of $5,192,534.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,171,646.75. This represents a 15.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,749 shares of company stock valued at $9,251,912 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $384.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $185.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $241.81 and a 12-month high of $418.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $381.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.20.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $16.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.37 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 59.09% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 26.15%.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.