Tabcorp (OTCMKTS:TACBY) Trading Down 12% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY – Get Free Report) fell 12% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. 1,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 130% from the average session volume of 740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.
Tabcorp Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.75.
Tabcorp Company Profile
Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. It operates through Wagering and Media, and Gaming Services segments. The Wagering and Media segment offers through a network of TAB agencies, hotels and clubs, and on-course operations, as well as through retail, Internet, mobile devices, and phone.
