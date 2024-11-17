Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,030,000 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the October 15th total of 7,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Takeda Pharmaceutical

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,346,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,707 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,866,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,040,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,408,000 after purchasing an additional 356,069 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,098,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,908,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,365,000 after buying an additional 286,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE TAK opened at $13.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average is $13.83. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $15.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.