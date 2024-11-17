Tanger (NYSE:SKT) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SKT. Bank of America upgraded Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Tanger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Tanger from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Tanger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

Shares of NYSE:SKT opened at $35.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.80. Tanger has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $36.46.

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.31). Tanger had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tanger will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Tanger’s payout ratio is 127.91%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger by 1,412.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tanger in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tanger during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Tanger by 3,393.9% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

