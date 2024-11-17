Taysha Gene Therapies’ (TSHA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Taysha Gene Therapies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.63.
Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Down 9.3 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the second quarter worth about $48,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 79.4% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 17,446 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Taysha Gene Therapies
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.
