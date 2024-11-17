Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 313,100 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the October 15th total of 397,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 211,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Insider Activity at Teledyne Technologies

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 46,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.33, for a total value of $22,453,729.75. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 171,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,724,268.66. The trade was a 21.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teledyne Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter worth $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 48.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TDY. Bank of America upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $528.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

Teledyne Technologies stock traded down $6.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $470.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $450.27 and its 200 day moving average is $418.77. Teledyne Technologies has a 52-week low of $355.41 and a 52-week high of $492.00.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.13. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.