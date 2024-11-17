Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Shares Down 3.3% – Here’s What Happened

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $64.23 and last traded at $64.82. 67,470 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 759% from the average session volume of 7,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.05.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.44.

Temenos Company Profile

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. Its Temenos Banking Cloud helps banks to offer open banking services. The company provides Temenos Infinity, a digital banking platform; Temenos Transact, a core banking software for retail, corporate, treasury, wealth, and payments; Temenos Payments, a software-as-a-service payments technology; Temenos Multifonds, a platform for traditional and alternative funds, as well as offers key asset servicing, position keeping, valuation and accounting functions for various structures of pooled vehicles and funds; Temenos Multifonds Navigator, a net asset value shadow, oversight, and contingency solution; and Temenos Quantum, a multi-experience development platform.

