Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Director Buys $12,624.75 in Stock

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) Director Murray Stahl acquired 9 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,402.75 per share, with a total value of $12,624.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 644,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,490,394.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Murray Stahl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 11th, Murray Stahl bought 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,379.23 per share, with a total value of $4,137.69.

On Friday, November 8th, Murray Stahl purchased 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,338.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,014.96.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Murray Stahl bought 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,319.93 per share, for a total transaction of $3,959.79.

On Monday, November 4th, Murray Stahl acquired 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,173.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,519.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Murray Stahl purchased 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,174.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,522.00.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Murray Stahl bought 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,116.91 per share, for a total transaction of $3,350.73.

On Monday, October 28th, Murray Stahl purchased 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,075.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,227.34.

On Friday, October 25th, Murray Stahl acquired 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,099.70 per share, for a total transaction of $3,299.10.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Murray Stahl bought 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,085.56 per share, for a total transaction of $3,256.68.

On Monday, October 21st, Murray Stahl acquired 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,069.75 per share, for a total transaction of $3,209.25.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,359.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,049.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $845.98. The firm has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.78 and a beta of 1.56. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $467.62 and a twelve month high of $1,421.22.

Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 24.01%.

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $917.00 target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Institutional Trading of Texas Pacific Land

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,943,000 after purchasing an additional 81,974 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 6.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 6.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,600,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 1,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 5.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,864,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

