The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN) Stock Price Up 196.5% – What’s Next?

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 196.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.18 and last traded at $1.69. Approximately 93,538,186 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17,911% from the average daily volume of 519,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.
The Arena Group Stock Up 207.0 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.82.
The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.18 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Arena Group
The Arena Group Company Profile
The Arena Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than The Arena Group
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
Receive News & Ratings for The Arena Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Arena Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.