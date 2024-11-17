The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Stock Holdings Raised by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 736,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.51% of AZEK worth $34,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZEK. KBC Group NV raised its stake in AZEK by 13.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $445,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AZEK by 2.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 539,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,232,000 after purchasing an additional 11,770 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in AZEK by 194.7% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,852 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in AZEK by 2.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZEK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AZEK from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on AZEK from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AZEK from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on AZEK from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AZEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.12.

NYSE:AZEK opened at $45.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.80 and a 200-day moving average of $44.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.36 and a twelve month high of $50.78.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

