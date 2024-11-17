The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) and Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Head-To-Head Review

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) and Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

The Baldwin Insurance Group has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allianz has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.4% of The Baldwin Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Allianz shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of The Baldwin Insurance Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Baldwin Insurance Group -2.89% 10.57% 3.10% Allianz 5.54% 16.34% 1.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares The Baldwin Insurance Group and Allianz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group and Allianz, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Baldwin Insurance Group 0 2 4 1 2.86 Allianz 0 0 0 1 4.00

The Baldwin Insurance Group presently has a consensus target price of $47.17, suggesting a potential upside of 7.37%. Given The Baldwin Insurance Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The Baldwin Insurance Group is more favorable than Allianz.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Baldwin Insurance Group and Allianz”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Baldwin Insurance Group $1.22 billion 4.24 -$90.14 million ($0.64) -68.64 Allianz $174.99 billion 0.68 $9.24 billion $2.62 11.56

Allianz has higher revenue and earnings than The Baldwin Insurance Group. The Baldwin Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allianz, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About The Baldwin Insurance Group

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families. The Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions segment offers Future platform, that manufactures technology-enabled insurance products suite comprises personal, commercial, and specialty lines; specialty wholesale broker business that delivers professionals, individuals, and niche industry businesses; and reinsurance brokerage services. The Mainstreet Insurance Solutions segment provides personal insurance, commercial insurance, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in communities. The company was formerly known as BRP Group, Inc. and changed its name to The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. in May 2024. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company’s Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers. Its Life/Health segment provides a range of life and health insurance products on an individual and a group basis, such as annuities, endowment and term insurance, and unit-linked and investment-oriented products, as well as private and supplemental health, and long-term care insurance products. The company’s Asset Management segment offers institutional and retail asset management products and services to third-party investors comprising equity and fixed income funds, and multi-assets; and alternative investment products that include real estate, infrastructure debt/equity, real assets, liquid alternatives, and solutions. Its Corporate and Other segment provides banking services for retail clients, as well as digital investment services. Allianz SE was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

