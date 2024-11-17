The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCO. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Brink’s by 154.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s in the second quarter worth about $37,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the first quarter worth about $37,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Brink’s by 119.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BCO stock opened at $91.41 on Friday. The Brink’s Company has a twelve month low of $75.41 and a twelve month high of $115.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.09 and a 200 day moving average of $103.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76.

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.28). Brink’s had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 71.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Brink’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 36.74%.

BCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Brink’s from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brink’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

