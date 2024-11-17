The Goldman Sachs Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) Stock

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $23.50 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.49% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Paymentus from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Paymentus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Paymentus from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Paymentus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Paymentus from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paymentus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAY. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Paymentus by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 124,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 34,307 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Paymentus by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 69,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 39,136 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paymentus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paymentus by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,388,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Paymentus by 4,713.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 20,125 shares during the period. 12.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.
