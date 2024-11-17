The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SNCY. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCY opened at $14.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.58. Sun Country Airlines has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $17.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.48.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $249.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.30 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, VP John Gyurci sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $33,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,799.10. This trade represents a 17.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Davis sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total transaction of $30,688.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,652.58. This represents a 5.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,720 shares of company stock valued at $694,763. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 76.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 7.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Sun Country Airlines by 11.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 1,660.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 83,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

