The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,497 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $33,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth $46,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.00.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.6 %

HD stock opened at $408.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $405.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $302.34 and a twelve month high of $421.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $399.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.14. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The firm had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.14%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total transaction of $9,030,368.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,399.64. This trade represents a 51.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

