The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Raised by Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 5.5% of Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $15,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.5% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,637,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 217,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,216,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,325,360. The trade was a 25.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total transaction of $6,289,463.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,508,763.93. The trade was a 12.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 313,597 shares of company stock worth $53,268,499. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $169.54 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $142.50 and a 52 week high of $177.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $399.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

