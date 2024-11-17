Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 22,454 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,537,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,454 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 3.33% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $122,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. D. Scott Neal Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 277,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,425,000 after purchasing an additional 46,848 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 371.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 83,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 66,082 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,553,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,056,000. Finally, Center Lake Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,885,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $44.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

Shares of NSA stock opened at $43.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.46. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $32.42 and a 52-week high of $49.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.99.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $174.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.45 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 20.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.99%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

Further Reading

