Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $293.73 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for about 0.6% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.16% of ServiceNow worth $293,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 14.6% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE NOW opened at $1,011.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $932.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $824.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $637.99 and a 1 year high of $1,061.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 66 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,048.29, for a total value of $69,187.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,173.83. This trade represents a 2.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 2,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,019.12, for a total transaction of $2,934,046.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,740,630.40. This represents a 6.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,325 shares of company stock worth $5,024,928 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,055.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on ServiceNow from $1,068.00 to $1,071.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $974.04.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

